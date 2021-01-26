Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $13.28. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 736 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,229 shares during the quarter. Canterbury Park comprises 12.9% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned 10.07% of Canterbury Park worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

