Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.75. 3,377,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

