Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

