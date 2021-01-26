Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.96. 1,283,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.