Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 691 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during trading on Monday. 517,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

