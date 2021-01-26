Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 770 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

