Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

