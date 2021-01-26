Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 525.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.38. 19,101,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

