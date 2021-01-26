Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.25. 50,081,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

