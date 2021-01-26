Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

