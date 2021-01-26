Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

