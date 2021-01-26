CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.49

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.64. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 168,412 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

