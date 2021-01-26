Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.22-$0.28 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.