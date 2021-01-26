Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.82. 708,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 551,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $744.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,538,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,864,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 379,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

