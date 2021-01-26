Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Century Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned 1.59% of Century Bancorp worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at $68,146,332.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $97,558.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,976 shares in the company, valued at $63,613,771.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,298 shares of company stock worth $480,784. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

