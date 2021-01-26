Cheniere Energy’s (LNG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.73.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $64.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

