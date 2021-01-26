Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 7,608 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. 4,534,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

