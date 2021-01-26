Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Down 40.5% This Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00009768 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $99.73 million and $914,613.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.