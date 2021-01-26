Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

