Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 131,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

