Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.347-7.363 billion.

Shares of CHT opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.