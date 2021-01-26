CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$37.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TSE POW traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.72. 391,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$17.47 and a 1 year high of C$35.13.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3232474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

