CIBC Raises Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$41.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock opened at C$38.93 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$20.51 and a 1-year high of C$41.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.28.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

