Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.