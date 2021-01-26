Citigroup Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $30.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

