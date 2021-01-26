Citigroup Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.45.

KEYS opened at $146.05 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

