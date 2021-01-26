Clark Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.78. 194,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,367. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

