Clark Financial Advisors Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ProAssurance by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

