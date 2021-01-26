Clean Yield Group Increases Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 307,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,481,241. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

