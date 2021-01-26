Clean Yield Group Invests $604,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

NYSE AYI traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.97. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

