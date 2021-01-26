Clean Yield Group Sells 39,043 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned 0.08% of Umpqua worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 37,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,715. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

