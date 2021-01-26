Clean Yield Group Sells 95 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 152,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

