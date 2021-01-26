Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

