Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $11,473.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00777195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.43 or 0.04186240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017369 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

