Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.26.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.