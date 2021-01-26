Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 2,474,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,265,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 485,108 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,664,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

