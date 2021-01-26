Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 2,474,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,265,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 485,108 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,664,000.
About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
