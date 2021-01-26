Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 154,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 216,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.93. 559,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

