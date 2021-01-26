Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCO opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

