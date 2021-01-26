Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

