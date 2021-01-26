Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.34 ($6.28).

ETR CBK opened at €5.50 ($6.47) on Monday. Commerzbank AG has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of -29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

