Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

