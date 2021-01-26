Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.65

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $19.70. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

