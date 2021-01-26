Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.60 ($147.76).

ML opened at €109.75 ($129.12) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.81. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

