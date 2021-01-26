Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.