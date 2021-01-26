CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,951.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $121.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

