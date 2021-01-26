Cordasco Financial Network Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

