Cordasco Financial Network Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

