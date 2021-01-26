Cordasco Financial Network Sells 205 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

