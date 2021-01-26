Cordasco Financial Network Sells 2,735 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.3% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

