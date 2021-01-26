Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $558.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $7.81 or 0.00024266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 267,196,073 coins and its circulating supply is 209,411,470 coins.

The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars.

